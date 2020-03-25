Mondo TV’s ‘MeteoHeroes’ To Debut On Italy’s Cartoonito

Mondo TV‘s new children’s animated series MeteoHeroes will premiere in Italy on Cartoonito in June.

A special four-episode sneak preview will air on the channel on April 22, 2020, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. A co-production between Mondo TV and the Meteo Expert Center, the ecological adventure series revolves around six children who discover they have superpowers that control the weather and other atmospheric phenomena.

Mondo TV CEO Matteo Corradi remarked, “The arrival of MeteoHeroes on Cartoonito is a major statement about the quality, originality, and potential of this new series. We think the time is right for a show that addresses important issues in an engaging, exciting way that boys and girls everywhere will love – and this is it. There really isn’t anything like MeteoHeroes on TV anywhere.”