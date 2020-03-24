Verizon Joins NAB’s PILOT Initiative

The National Association of Broadcasters announced that Verizon Media will join its PILOT program.

NAB’s PILOT initiative gathers broadcasting and technology stakeholders, from new media broadcast operators to technology providers. PILOT’s coalition of working groups and committees aim to lead the implementation of technologies and solutions for the media industry.

John Clark, executive director for NAB PILOT, said, “We’re delighted to have Verizon Media as a partner in driving innovation in broadcasting. We look forward to collaborating and identifying opportunities to move the industry forward.”