Mediaset Gains New Share In ProSiebenSat.1

Mediaset Espana announces that it has purchased another 4.25 percent of the share capital of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 for a value of approximately 61 million euro.

The Spanish subsidiary of Italy’s Mediaset, which already held 5.5 percent, reaches 9.75 percent ownership of the German broadcaster. On its own, the parent company holds 9.6 percent of ProSiebenSat.1. Overall, the stake held by Mediaset has now reached 19.3 percent.

In recent days the Czech financier Daniel Kretinsky had in turn rounded his stake in Prosiebensat to 10 percent. Last October the Czech billionaire started by buying about 4.1 percent of ProSiebenSat.1.