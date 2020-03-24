Big Bad Boo Launches ‘1001 Nights’ On Amazon Prime

Big Bad Boo Studios confirmed the Amazon Prime Video launch of its original series 1001 Nights.

Based on the famous tales, the animated series follows Shahrzad and the gang for adventures with genies, sultans, and more. The Latin American streaming service Global Toons also recently acquired the series.

Series creator Shabnam Rezaei remarked, “We are so excited that audiences will be able to watch 1001 Nights on Amazon Prime. 1001 Nights has always enjoyed a diverse and passionate fan base, and we look forward to new viewers falling in love with our show.”