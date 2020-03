VideoAge Teams With Daily Television And DISCOP For L.A. Screenings

VideoAge International, The Daily Television, and DISCOP teamed up to produce VideoAge‘s L.A Screenings Guide 2020, which, for 37 years, has been the de-facto official L.A. Screenings Guide.

VideoAge will distribute the Guide worldwide, The Daily Television will concentrate in Latin America, and DISCOP will focus on Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa.