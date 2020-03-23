Genius Brands’ ‘Rainbow Rangers’ Launches On CCTV In China

Genius Brands International announced a media partnership with China’s CCTV for the launch of preschool series Rainbow Rangers.

CCTV Kids began airing an initial run of Rainbow Rangers in January, followed by a second debut on February 28. Rainbow Rangers is also available on CCTV’s digital platform iQiyi. Other international broadcast partners for the preschool series include Nickelodeon and Noggin in Latin America, and Cartoonito in Italy.

Caroline Tyre, SVP of International Distribution and head of Genius Brands Network, remarked, “Having a footprint in China is a crucial next step in the global expansion of Rainbow Rangers, a fun and adventure-based series with relatable characters that is now resonating with kids around the world. We are thrilled to begin our partnership with CCTV and iQiyi to bring these empowering and engaging stories to over 1.2 billion children and their families across the region, and to then launch our consumer products across this key and lucrative territory.”