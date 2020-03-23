FTV Prima Picks Up ‘Close Up’ From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group struck a deal with Czech Republic broadcaster FTV Prima.

FTV Prima acquired Close Up from Prime’s cinema and entertainment catalog. The celebrity series, which dives into the glamorous lives of Hollywood’s celebrities, will air on the news channel CNN Prima News.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, stated, “We are glad to renew our partnership with our longtime partner FTV Prima. After the range of documentaries on various topics, we are happy the network turned to our celebrity catalog for the launch of their new channel. It is a true satisfaction to see that our cinema related shows appeal not only to the audience of major movie networks in the region, but also find home on new networks as CNN Prima.”