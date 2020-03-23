Flame Distribution Signs Deal With Bare Knuckle Boxing

Flame Distribution inked an international distribution deal with Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB).

As part of the latest agreement, Flame picked up the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to live event programming and more than 50 hours of archival videos, including previous matches and behind-the-scenes interviews. With close to 150 boxers on its roster, BKB currently has six events scheduled for 2020.

Alasdair Dolan, head of Business Development at Flame Media, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to bring this intensely purist combat sport to a wider international audience. We’re thrilled to be working with the BKB team as bare knuckle boxing is rapidly gaining respect and popularity!”