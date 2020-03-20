Walt Disney Studios Announces ‘Onward’ Digital Release

The Walt Disney Studios will release the new Disney and Pixar film Onward for digital purchase beginning today.

Onward follows teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who spend one more day with their late father. Meanwhile, their mother learns that the two are missing and goes on mission to find them. The film will be available on Disney+ as of April 3, 2020.

Director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae commented, “While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”