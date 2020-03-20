Rakuten TV Expands Free Film Catalog On AVoD Service

Rakuten TV will offer more than 150 movies as part of the free programming section on the AVoD service.

Audiences across Europe will be able to access the added free content via the Movies channel and the newly launched Kids TV channel. The extended free catalog includes Ides of March, In The Name of the King, Brooklyn’s Finest, Back to the Sea, and Snowflake: The White Gorilla, among other titles. The Kids TV channel will also offer children’s entertainment such as Shaun The Sheep, Molang, and Glumpers.

Further free content will be available from Rakuten Stories, the channel dedicated to Rakuten’s exclusive and original content, including documentaries like Inside FC Barcelona, Inside Killian Jornet, and more.