NAB To Launch NAB Show Express In April

NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith issued an update concerning the NAB Show activities.

Smith commented, “[I]n light of the current circumstances, it is impossible to hold a rescheduled 2020 NAB Show this year.” As a response to the cancelled NAB Show, NAB announced its new digital offering NAB Show Express, which will launch in April. The digital platform will allow exhibitors to share product information and announcements, and it will share original programming that was slated for the live event.

In addition, Smith confirmed an enhanced NAB Show New York. He added, “We have already had numerous conversations with show partners about expanding their participation, and have heard from numerous exhibitors interested in enhancing their presence at this fall’s show.”

The next edition of NAB Show in Las Vegas will take place April 11-14, 2021.