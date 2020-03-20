Cannes Film Festival Postponed

The Cannes International Film Festival announced its plans to postpone the 2020 edition of the event.

Several options are currently being considered in moving forward. Among the possibilities, one is to postpone until the summer. In the press statement, officials said, “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, film industry professionals, and all the partners of the event.”