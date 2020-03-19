ViacomCBS Networks Américas Brings Paramount+ To Ecuador

ViacomCBS Networks Américas, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, confirmed that Paramount+ is now available on TVCable Ecuador.

The Paramount SVoD service offers over 2,000 episodes of TV content and 150 movies to its subscribers. The Paramount+ offering includes international series such as The Handmaiden’s Tale (pictured), Killing Eve, Schitt’s Creek, and Line of Duty, among others. The platform also offers original content from MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Channel, including Acapulco Shore, Jersey Shore, Catfish, Ex On The Beach, and much more.

Paramount+ debuted in October 2017 in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. It is also available in Poland, Finland, and Latin America.