Series Mania Forum Goes Digital

Series Mania announced its plans to release an online platform dedicated to Series Mania Forum, the industry portion of the festival.

Available from March 25-April 7, 2020, the online portal will allow industry professionals to watch key content from the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, the UGC Writers Campus, the Drama Series Co-Writing Residency Israel-France, and over 60 international series selected for the Series Mania Buyers Showcase.

The platform will be available for 90 euro.