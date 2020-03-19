Kanal D’s ‘Fatmagul’ Airs On UniMás

UniMás will air the Turkish drama series Fatmagul beginning March 23, 2020.

Locally titled Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagül, the high-quality production tells the story of Fatmagül, a young woman counting the days until her marriage to Mustafa. Her fairytale romance drastically changes when Mustafa breaks off the engagement and Fatmagül must marry Kerim to cover up a crime.

The series is an adaptation of the novel by Vedat Turkali, which was originally produced by Ay Yapim for Kanal D.