All Media Latvia Picks Up Cinema Series From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group secured a deal with All Media Latvia for a package of cinema and celebrity content.

All Media Latvia picked up a package that includes the weekly series Spotlight (pictured) and the behind-the-scenes series Hollywood On Set.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime Entertainment, commented, “It’s a true satisfaction for us to keep on our successful partnership with All Media Latvia. Hollywood On Set and Spotlight are some of Prime’s most popular entertainment programs among networks in need of fast-paced content, and we are glad to continue providing the best quality cinema related programming to our clients in the region.”