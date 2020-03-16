Banijay Rights’ ‘Beat Your Host’ Will Be Adapted In Middle East

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, confirmed that its game show Beat Your Host will be adapted in the Middle East.

Free-to-air broadcaster MBC commissioned Cedar Arts Production to produce a regional version of the format. The local version, titled Eghleb El Sakka, will feature Arabic celebrities who will compete to beat Egyptian action movie megastar Ahmad El Sakka. MBC commissioned the Egyptian production house EPRODUCERS to produce a second season of the Banijay Rights format Strike. Additionally, Wellcom Advertising picked up the rights to the music reality competition Popstars from Banijay for Algerian audiences.

Samia Moktar, Sales manager at Banijay Rights, remarked, “The appetite for our formats just keeps growing in the Middle East. It’s really exciting to see new commissions for Strike and Popstars and to witness these shows being adapted for local Middle Eastern audiences. Beat Your Host will undoubtedly be received with as much enthusiasm and we look forward to evolving the shows for the maximum enjoyment of Middle Eastern viewers.”