ONTV Orders New Season Of ‘The Doors’ From Global Agency

Global Agency announced that ONTV, part of the Egyptian Media Group, commissioned a third season of The Doors.

The format blends news footage of current events and dramatic interpretation featuring actors who portray these events in the studio. The format, which is locally titled Closed Doors, airs weekly in a primetime slot.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, stated, “The Doors attracted huge interest in Egypt. We are proud of The Doors’ persistent achievements in the country. This goes way beyond our expectations and we are so happy to learn that social sharing of The Doors is far more than other shows in such a short period.”