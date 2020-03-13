British Animation Awards Celebrate Winners

The British Animation Awards announced the winners for the prestigious animation honors on March 12, 2020, in London.

Hosted by actor Miles Jupp, the BAAs celebrated the achievements of those in the animation industry. Sally Hawkins won the award for Best Voice Performance for her role in Snail and the Whale. The Best Long Form Animation award went to A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon, while the Children’s Choice Award went to an episode from the CBBC series Shaun The Sheep: Squirreled Away. The Best Music Video award went to Coldplay’s “Daddy.” Find the complete list of winners online.

Helen Brunsdon, director of BAA, remarked, “This is my first year at the helm of the BAAs and I was blown away by the quality of the entries this year. The BAAs are a brilliant way to showcase the incredible talent we have here in the UK and help cement Britain’s position as one of the leading countries in the world for animation.”