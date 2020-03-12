European Audiovisual Observatory Shares Report On TVoD Services

The European Audiovisual Observatory released a new report about the promotion of films and TV content across 52 TVoD services in seven European countries.

The report looks at the visibility of recent films among promotional spots on TVoD services. The countries included in the study are Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the U.K. Some of the factors considered include the origin of content promoted, the concentration of the promotion, and the relative share of films and TV content. One of the key findings from the report indicated that films produced from the last two years, in 2018 and 2019, represented 47 percent of all films promoted and 84 percent of promotional spots on TVoD services.

Find the complete findings of the European Audiovisual Observatory online.