Brown Bob Productions Opens U.S. Office

Brown Bob Productions announced the opening of its first U.S. office.

The production company specializes in high volume, returnable rig shows. Brown Bob U.S. aims to replicate the U.K. unit’s success in production factual series for U.S. audiences. Gillian Hourihan (pictured) has been brought on as Development producer for the U.S. office. He will report to joint CEOs Nicki Gottlieb and Jacqueline Hewer.

Gottlieb, CEO and co-Founder of Brown Bob Productions, remarked, “We have now produced 15 series over the last few years using our bespoke rigs and we are delighted that we can now build our capabilities in the US and bring our expertise to American networks.”