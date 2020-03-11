Series Mania Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Series Mania organizers disclosed their plans to cancel Series Mania Festival, Series Mania Forum, and Lille Dialogues.

Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania, remarked, “Every year since its inaugural event in Lille, Series Mania has attracted 80,000 festival-goers, most of whom have already booked their event tickets, and more than 3,000 professionals. Due to the recent restriction from the French government banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, coupled with the travel restrictions for many of our international participants, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Series Mania.” The decision was made following a meeting held yesterday with the French government, health officials, and city officials.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, added, “To our audiences, professionals, politicians, and industry leaders, we will be back stronger than ever in 2021 with a new edition that will be, from the bottom our hearts, even more ambitious and radiant.”