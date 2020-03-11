NAB Will Not Move Forward With April Show

The National Association of Broadcasters announced that it will not move forward with NAB Show in April.

In light of coronavirus concerns, NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith issued a statement. Smith stated, “In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.”

He added, “We are still weighing the best potential path forward, and we ask you for your patience as we do so. We are committed to exploring all possible alternatives so that we can provide a productive setting where the industry can engage with the latest technology, hear from industry thought leaders and make the game-changing connections that drive our industry forward.”