Globalive Media Launches ‘Beyond Innovation’ S2

Globalive Media will launch the second season of Beyond Innovation on Bloomberg Television on March 14, 2020.

In Beyond Innovation, co-hosts Anthony Lacavera and Michael Bancroft explore cutting-edge developments in technology and the minds behind them. The second season will feature guests such as Sebastian Thrun, Hiroshi Ishiguro, and Caterina Fake, among others.

Lacavera said, “Technological disruption is a truly global phenomenon touching every single one of us around the world. We’re broadening our horizons in our second season to uncover the hidden stories of innovators making our digital transformation possible and changing the global economy in the process.”