Prime Entertainment Inks Doc Sales With The Green Channel

Prime Entertainment Group signed its first deal with Canadian network Green Channel for a slew of documentaries.

The Green Channel picked up a package to complement its environment content programming. The deal includes Mediterranean Sea, Ulysses’ Last Journey, Vulnerable Species of the Alps (pictured), The Pacific, an Ocean of Solutions, and Mont Pilat.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment, remarked, “We are thrilled to count The Green Channel among our new business partners. We are very happy they chose some of our wildlife and nature documentaries to air on their channel.”