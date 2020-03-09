Lifetime And WAWA Announce Multi-Platform Initiative

Lifetime and WAWA (Worldwide Audiovisual Women Association) entered a strategic alliance to support the multi-platform initiative “Juguemos Igual en la Pantalla.”

The campaign aims to lessen the statistical inequalities between men and women in the film, television, and advertising industries. The campaign will move to support women in front of and behind the camera. Starting March 6, 2020, the campaign will distribute promos and digital content concerning the inequality in cinema.

In April, the campaign will place a call for female talent working toward audiovisual careers. The winner of the competition will receive the opportunity to take part in a mentorship program and share their work on Lifetime screens.