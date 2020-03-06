WBA and DuVernay Team Up for “Wings of Fire” Animated Series

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and award-winning writer/director/producer Ava DuVernay have teamed up to develop a high-end serialized animated family television series based on the best-selling book series Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland. The middle-grade fantasy book series has already spawned 15 novels, three graphic novels, and four short stories. WBA is producing the project with DuVernay, who serves as executive producer through her ARRAY Filmworks production company. Dan Milano, Christa Starr, Tui T. Sutherland, and WBA’s Sam Register will also serve as executive producers.