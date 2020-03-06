NAB Announces 2020 Engineering Achievement Award Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will present the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. American Tower Corporation’s Jim Stenberg and Nautel Limited’s Jeff Welton will receive the awards at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration on Tuesday, April 21. Established in 1959, the Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering. Stenberg (pictured) is the principal broadcast RF engineer for American Tower Corporation, and serves as the subject matter expert on broadcast antenna systems on the company’s towers throughout the U.S. Welton is regional sales manager, Central U.S., for Nautel Limited, where he handles all aspects of transmitter sales and customer support.