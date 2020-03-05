JSL Global Media Adapts Nippon TV’s ‘Mother’

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) announced that Thailand’s JSL Global Media acquired the scripted format rights to Mother (pictured).

The scripted format tells the story of an elementary school teacher who embarks on a journey with one of her students, a child who comes from an abusive background. Previously, JSL Global Media acquired the Thai adaptation rights to Nippon TV’s Abandoned. The Thai adaptation of Mother will stream on LINE TV beginning March 5, 2020.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development for Nippon TV, stated, “Mother has secured scripted format deals in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, France, and now Thailand. We have faith in another great production, telling the acclaimed story to more audiences in the world and are delighted to be announcing this second deal with JSL Global Media.”