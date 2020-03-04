TRT World Citizen Pushes Dignity Without Borders Campaign

TRT World Citizen, the social responsibility arm of TRT World, will highlight the struggles and successes of refugees and migrants in this year’s campaign Dignity Without Borders.

This campaign is part of the Signature Campaign of World Citizen program that focuses on humanitarian issues of the time. The Dignity Without Borders campaign aims to bring attention to the more than 70 million people who have been displaced due to violence, persecution, and economic distress.

The campaign will also showcase original content, including digital video series, public outreach events, and a short film competition.