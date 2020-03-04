Taste Awards Inducts Gusto TV Into Hall of Fame

Gusto TV has been inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame.

The Taste Awards, formerly the Tasty Awards, celebrate the creators and producers of engaging lifestyle programming. Gusto TV has been recognized with seven Taste Awards for its impact on food and lifestyle entertainment, including the 2019 Best International Program for Bonacini’s Italy and the 2020 Honoree Awards – Best in Canada for DNA Dinners. The Taste Awards will take place on March 9, 2020.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto TV, commented, “This is Gusto’s first time being inducted into a hall of fame and we are thrilled. When we started producing television, we wanted to re-invent food programming, treating food as a character, not a prop. In keeping with these values, we are honored to be recognized by the Taste Awards and look forward to bringing more creativity and innovation to the food genre.”