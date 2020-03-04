Net Media Orders ‘The Married Game’ From Global Agency

Global Agency announced that Net Media picked up a new season of the dating game format The Married Game.

The format, with its local title Gry malzeńskie, airs on Polsat Café in Poland, where six seasons have broadcasted. In The Married Game, three married men and one single take out a bachelorette on dates. She must guess which of her suitors is the single bachelor. If she guesses correctly, she receives an all-expenses paid trip and a cash prize. If she guesses incorrectly, the married man she selected gets the trip for his own wife instead. The format has been previously licensed in Canada, Belgium, Latvia, and Croatia.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, remarked, “The Married Game attracted huge interest in Poland and we’re proud of its success; the show has already been on air for six seasons. They are now buying season seven and we believe its success will increase in a continuing trend.”