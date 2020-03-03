SPI/FilmBox Ink Deal With R&R For TDC

SPI/FilmBox signed a distribution agreement with Rights&Rights (R&R).

As part of the deal, R&R will distribute SPI/FilmBox’s Timeless Drama Channel to cable platforms in Lebanon. The deal also coincides with the launch of TDC on Cablevision this month. TDC features more than 600 hours of Turkish drama series and movies from major Turkish producers, with titles such as Karadayi, Black Money Love, and Kurt Seyit & Shura, among others.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, said, “We are proud to partner with R&R to bring the wonderful world of Turkish dramas to Lebanon. Through this partnership, Lebanese viewers will get to watch hundreds of hours of critically-acclaimed Turkish TV series and movies on TDC.”