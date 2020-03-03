Lagardère Studios’ Commandos’ Premieres At Series Mania

Lagardère Studios Distribution announced the world premiere of Commandos as part of the Panorama International track at Series Mania.

Produced by NL Film in collaboration with AVROTROS, the thriller action series follows a Dutch Special Forces team that is sent to Northern Nigeria to rescue a hostage kidnapped by Boko Haram. Three years later, the commander and his team are in great danger. The series will screen on March 27, 2020. Lagardère Studios Distribution serves as the worldwide sales agent for territories outside of the Netherlands and Flemish Belgium.

Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet, managing director at Lagardère Studios Distribution, stated, “The fact that Commandos has been selected to debut at Series Mania pays testimony to its high-calibre. This series is engaging on all levels and we are confident our buyers and audiences will not be disappointed.”