‘There Is No Evil’ Wins Golden Bear for Best Film At Berlinale

The Berlin International Film Festival came to a close this weekend with its awards ceremony.

The members of the international jury, led by the 2020 president Jeremy Irons, selected Mohammad Rasoulof’s There Is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad) as the winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film (pictured).

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always. The Silver Bear for Best Director was awarded to Hong Sangsoo for The Woman Who Ran (Domangchin yeoja). The Silver Bear awards for Best Actor and Best Actress went to Elio Germano in Hidden Away (Volevo nascondermi) and Paula Beer in Undine, respectively.

Find the complete list winners online.