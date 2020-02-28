Universal TV Signs Five-Year Deal With Dick Wolf

Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, inked a five-year deal with Dick Wolf and his Wolf Entertainment.

As part of the agreement, NBC placed three-year pickups to Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, remarked, “Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love. We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”