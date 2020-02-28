MIPTV Announces Médailles d’Honneur Recipients

MIPTV revealed the recipients for this year’s Médailles d’Honneur.

The cocktail and award ceremony on March 30, 2020, will celebrate Bibiane Godfroid, CEO of Newen; Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution at Lionsgate; Anna Winger, writer, producer, and showrunner at Studio Airlift. MIPTV will take place from March 30-April 2.

Laurine Garaude, director of the TV Division at Reed MIDEM, said, “It is a great honor to recognize these three exceptional industry figures, who have each, in their own way, made and continue to make major contributions to the international entertainment content sector, and whose vision and leadership set the standards in their respective fields.”