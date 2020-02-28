Jamie Brown Buys Frantic Films From Kew Media

Jamie Brown, CEO of Frantic Films, signed an agreement to repurchase his TV and film production company from Kew Media Group.

Kew Media held full ownership of Frantic Films since March 2017. Brown personally financed the deal to reacquire 100 percent ownership. Frantic Films has produced programming across genres, including Baroness Von Sketch and Still Standing.

Brown (pictured) commented, “After 20 years of domestic and international production success, this marks the beginning of a new chapter for our company. We’re moving forward with an exciting current production and development slate and a new vision for 2020 and beyond.”