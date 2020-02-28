HBO’s ‘Run’ To Close Series Mania Festival

Series Mania announced that the HBO comedy Run will have its world premiere on the closing night of the festival.

The festival will screen the first two episodes on March 28, with the series writer and executive producer Vicky Jones in attendance. Run will debut on HBO on April 12 and on OCS in France on April 13.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “We are proud to welcome for our closing night the world premiere of such a highly anticipated series as Run and we thank HBO and OCS for their trust. We are also pleased to celebrate the talent of its creator, Vicky Jones, whose work we have admired since Fleabag and Killing Eve, and who proves, if needed, that comedy is a genre where women’s talent is precious. Run, along with Vicky, will put the final touches to a particularly female-inspired 2020 edition of Series Mania and we are delighted.”