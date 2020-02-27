Aaron Fisher’s Debut Film To Be Released Nationwide In March

Sky Island Films announced the nationwide theatrical release of Aaron Fisher’s Inside The Rain.

Director and writer Fisher stars as a bipolar college student who is expelled from school and is determined to prove his innocence. A moonlighting sex worker agrees to help him. The cast includes Ellen Toland, Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, Catherine Curtin, and Paul Schulze. The film opens in New York City on March 13 and in Los Angeles on March 20, with its nationwide release beginning March 27.

Produced by George Lavoo, Inside The Rain is presented by Act 13 in association with Killer Films. Executive producers include Christine Vachon, Danny Fisher and Javier Gonzalez.