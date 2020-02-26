AMC Networks Secures Distribution Deal With Dish And Sling TV

AMC Networks signed a long-term distribution agreement with Dish Network and Sling TV.

This latest deal covers the continued carriage of AMC Networks’ linear channels (AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and BBC World News) and the upcoming launch of AMC’s targeted SVoD services (Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, Urban Movie Channel, AMC Premiere, and IFC Films Unlimited).

Josh Reader, president of Distribution and Development for AMC Networks, remarked, “We’re pleased to expand on our successful longtime partnership with DISH with the launch of our diverse portfolio of growing ad-free and targeted on-demand services and continued carriage of our linear networks. Much like our linear channels, our ad-free services provide passionate audiences with exceptional content and new ways to innovate with valued distribution partners like DISH as our businesses evolve together.”