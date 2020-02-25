Telemundo Deportes Prez Opens SPORTEL Miami

Ray Warren, president of Telemundo Deportes, will open the conference side of SPORTEL Miami.

On March 3, 2020, Warren will offer his insights into the current sports media landscape, the impact of Latinos in the industry, and the innovation shaping the marketplace. Warren will also address new trends and the company’s plans to present the Summer Olympic Games.

Warren stated, “I am looking forward to a great kick-off conversation around the many opportunities we have to serve our fans. We live in a world with new technologies, data that gives us insight to the passion of our fans, and marketers in need of engaging their customers. I’m delighted to spend some time with my colleagues as we are shaping the future of sports in the U.S. and around the world.”