‘Yellowstone’ Co-Creator Inks Deal With ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS‘s Entertainment & Youth Brands unit inked an overall production and development deal with screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

The overall deal with Sheridan includes multiple projects across Chris McCarthy’s portfolio. David Glasser and 101 Studios will serve as executive producers on all projects coming out of the agreement. Sheridan is co-creator of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which has been ordered for a fourth season.

Sheridan’s deal also covers a first season of the drama series Mayor of Kingstown, which was commissioned in January 2020.