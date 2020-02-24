MIPDoc Announces Conference Programming

MIPDoc unveiled the conference programming for this year’s edition of the two-day event on March 28-29, 2020.

Disney Media Distribution will present the world premiere screening of Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (pictured), which explores the inner workings of the global black market. An exclusive preview of Neill Blomkamp’s new collaboration with Otago Productions, a documentary about xenophobia in South Africa, will also be shown during MIPDoc.

MIPDoc will also feature keynote showcases with Kate Ward, president of VICE Studios, and the independent distributor Terranoa. There will also be a series of Content Strategy sessions with executives from DocuBay, HOOQ, and ViacomCBS, among other companies.

This year, MIPDoc will take place in the Palais des Festivals instead of the Martinez Hotel.