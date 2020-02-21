Viacom International Studios Signs Deal With Infinity Hill

Viacom International Studios inked a first-look deal with Infinity Hill.

The agreement covers the development and production of feature films, with a focus on Spanish-language movie production. Founded by Axel Kuschevatzky, Phin Glynn and Cindy Teperman, Infinity Hill recently wrapped production on the action thriller The Doorman.

Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of Viacom International Studios, remarked, “This deal empowers us to increase our development of high-quality, long-form content generating more IPs for VIS. We know the talent of Infinity Hill’s producers and what they can bring to a studio like ours in terms of high-end content.”

Kuschevatzky added, “For a rising film company like Infinity Hill setting up a deal with such a giant as Viacom International Studios is a great opportunity and a marvelous way to create new films aimed for both local and global audiences.”