Quintus Studios Acquires Factual Series

Quintus Studios acquired a raft of factual documentaries from international producers and distributors.

The international distribution and media agency secured a package deal with Canada’s Canamedia for 35 hours of underwater content, including Blue World, Blue Realm, and Shark Divers. Quintus Studios picked up Galileo from Red Arrow Studios International. From Australia’s Broken Arrow Media, Quintus acquired To The Moon – From Dream to Reality and Trajectory.

Gerrit Kemming, managing director of Quintus Studios, stated, “It’s a great honor for us that more and more content owners trust Quintus to be one of the companies which has really understood the AVoD business, turning it into significant revenues. We have started to grow into offering serious alternatives to linear broadcast deals in specific territories especially when it comes to the exploitation of strong back catalogue titles. It’s just great fun, not just for us but for content owners as well.”