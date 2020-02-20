Studio 100 Inks Sales For ‘Ella Bella Bingo’

Studio 100 Film and Kool Produktion confirmed sales for the animated movie Ella Bella Bingo.

Produced by Kool Produktion with Gimpville, the Norwegian production tells the story of two best friends, Ella Bella and Henry, whose friendship is tested when a new boy moves into their neighborhood. Ella Bella Bingo has been picked up in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Benelux, France, Portugal, Bulgaria, Poland, the Baltics, Russia Ukraine, Turkey, South Korea, and Latin American territories.

The animated movie was originally released nationwide in Norway on January 24, 2020.