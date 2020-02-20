Rakuten TV Introduces Kids TV Channel

Rakuten TV announced the rollout of its new AVoD channel Kids TV.

Rakuten TV partnered with Aardman Animations, Millimages, Motion Pictures, and Lingokids to offer a variety of children’s entertainment content, including Shaun The Sheep, Molang, and Glumpers. Kids TV will also provide educational resources to teach English, such as Learning Time with Timmy and Lingokids Song for Kids.

Jacinto Roca, CEO and founder of Rakuten TV, stated, “It is a really exciting time for us to be able to offer our audiences an increased range of free content. As viewers´ interests and viewing habits change, so does our strategy to keep up with our commitment to provide them with a variety of compelling and entertaining titles through our acquisitions and original programming on these dedicated channels.”