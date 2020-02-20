Herbert L. Kloiber Launches Night Train Media

Herbert L. Kloiber launched his new media venture, Night Train Media.

With its focus on European film and series, Night Train Media will draw on its extensive network of international and local producers to be active as a developer, co-producer, financing partner and distribution specialist for a range of content, from in-house to third-party projects. Specific first projects for the company will be announced in the near future. At its launch, Night Train Media has entered a content partnership deal with Nordic Entertainment Group to develop and produce English-language productions.

Kloiber (pictured) commented, “I am excited to open a new exciting chapter of my entrepreneurial career with Night Train Media together with my prolific partners. With extensive experience as executive producer of high-end fictional drama series such as The Name of the Rose, The Professionals, Hidden or Sanctuary, as well as successful operational leadership of international distribution company TMI, Night Train Media is optimally positioned to succeed in this exciting time of storytelling.”