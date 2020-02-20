Berlinale Opens With Gala and ‘My Salinger Year’

The 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival opened today at the Berlinale Palast.

Actor Samuel Finzi acted as the evening’s presenter. During the opening gala, the international jury, led by actor Jeremy Irons, was introduced. The opening gala included a minute of silence to recognize the victims of Hanau, following the fatal attack that took place yesterday. Following the gala, Philippe Falardeau’s My Salinger Year had its world premiere. The director and his team were present.

In attendance for the festival opening were Minister of State for Culture and the Media Prof. Monika Grütters, Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller, as well as Festival Management Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, among many others.